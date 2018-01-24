Shadows in a Small Lonely Town

The world is wide, of course. So, given that Shelterbelt Theatre offers a world premiere, you could legitimately ask ‘Which part of the world?” Answer: right here in this river city. Where Omaha’s Amy Elizabeth Schweid’s Across Rhodes unfolds. Not a bridge across the wide Missouri, this play with music.

But rather zeroing in on Rhodes Bar. Who is Rhodes? The answer may be revealed. But note what Shelterbelt says about this experience, “A grave young musician (is) trailed by the phantom of her past…inspired by a hauntingly beautiful girl who can no longer share her music…in a small lonely town.”

Sounds sort of spooky, huh? What lies buried in such words? And these: “A story of life, death, and the fear of sharing who you are with the world.” ?

Know, in any case, that three people carry guitars in the only place for miles with live music

Schweid, actor, director, musician, writer and movement artist, actively plays music with her band, The Ragabonds. On other stages she’s also erformed at UNO and the Playhouse, directing and choreographing UNO as well.

It looks as if Schweid she has the chops to traverse this crossroad.

Across Rhodes plays January 26-February 18, Shelterbelt Theatre, 3225 California St. Thurs. (2/1, 2/8, 2/15), Fri., Sat: 8 p.m. Sun: 6 p.m. & 2/18: 2 p.m. Tickets $12-$20 http://www.shelterbelt.org/