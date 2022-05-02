Readers Choice Voting Open
“Stick Fly” is noted for its representational work and wit, and on Broadway, Alicia Keys wrote its incidental music.
  • Stick Fly
  • May 6 – June 5
  • 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. shows | $20-$36
  • Omaha Community Playhouse

In 2006, Lydia Diamond wrote “Stick Fly,” a play exploring a spectrum of emotions, power dynamics, and marginalized perspectives. The story centers around an upper-class Black family, the LeVay’s. They happened to be the first Black family on the island where they moved.

“Stick Fly” opened on Broadway between December 2011 and February 2012, earning a Tony nomination. DeMone Seraphin will direct this series.

Shows are at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Sunday – starting Friday, May 6.

Tickets are $36 or $20 if you are a student.

— Matt Casas

