Historians agree Shakespeare wrote Lear between 1605-1606.
  • King Lear
  • March 24 – April 17
  • 2 p.m., 6 p.m., and 7:30 p.m. shows | Free for season members or $30-35 for general admission
  • BlueBarn Theatre

King Lear marks one of four main stage plays for BlueBarn Theatre’s 33rd season.

The tragedy attributed to Bill Shakespeare is critically beloved, with countless stage adaptations spanning five centuries. King Lear revolves around the titular main character who, faced with aging, must divide his kingdom between three daughters – though nothing, of course, goes smoothly.

Military personnel, educators, and healthcare workers receive a $5 discount. Masks are required.

— Matt Casas

Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am.

Become a Supporting Member

Subscribe to thereader.com and become a supporting member to keep locally owned news alive. We need to pay writers, so you can read even more. We won’t waste your time, our news will focus, as it always has, on the stories other media miss and a cultural community — from arts to foods to local independent business — that defines us. Please support your locally-owned news media by becoming a member today.

Leave a comment