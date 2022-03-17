- King Lear
- March 24 – April 17
- 2 p.m., 6 p.m., and 7:30 p.m. shows | Free for season members or $30-35 for general admission
- BlueBarn Theatre
King Lear marks one of four main stage plays for BlueBarn Theatre’s 33rd season.
The tragedy attributed to Bill Shakespeare is critically beloved, with countless stage adaptations spanning five centuries. King Lear revolves around the titular main character who, faced with aging, must divide his kingdom between three daughters – though nothing, of course, goes smoothly.
Military personnel, educators, and healthcare workers receive a $5 discount. Masks are required.
— Matt Casas