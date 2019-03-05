A Chilly Sundae, Pizza Break, and Table Grace

Sunday Sundaes with Whisk + Measure and Coneflower

Coneflower Creamery and Whisk + Measure are teaming up for an epic brownie Sundae Sunday. On March 17th from 12pm – 3pm at W+M at 2505 w 133rd Plaza, build your best sundae for $7.25. Gluten free and vegan options are available, as are all of the toppings you have learned to love from your favorite sundae spot. I just heard someone mumble that it's too cold for ice cream. I'm assuming that person has either not tried Coneflower or not tried W+M or simply doesn't like being happy and eating nice things. In any case, that person is wrong and you should probably get there early. There will be a line.

Pizza on Pause

Are you craving Virtuoso Pizza today? Tough luck, kid. The establishment will be closed today through Friday the 8th.There is only one thing that can keep this family from dishing up your favorite slice, and that’s the International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas. Expect new recipes and ideas when they return to shop on Saturday, March 9th. In the meantime, check them out on Facebook for all you can eat pizza porn.

A Seat and The Table

One table of 8 and several individual seats are still available for this Friday’s Nourishing Hungry Bodies and Souls, Voices of Dignity event hosted by Saving Grace Ministries. The event will take place at St. Thomas Lutheran Church at 17007 Q st and will feature hors d’ouevres, a silent auction, as well as stories and poems by those whose lives have been affected by the work of Table Grace Café and the services they provide to those struggling in our city. Learn more and get your tickets or sponsor at https://localstubs.com/events/Nourishing-Hungry-Bodies-and-Souls-Voices-of-Dignity-352570b3-266d-4d45-ab6e-42aa387d8e8f/tickets