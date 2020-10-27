Don’t Drive, Just Click

Give Greens

As the holiday season approaches, so do the annual food drives many schools and organizations host for Food Bank for the Heartland. While the food bank has worked miracles for the Omaha community for generations, this year the team has had to redefine “above and beyond”. And even as food drive season nears, the bleak reality is that the Food Bank is likely not going to be on the receiving end of Omaha’s generosity this year. That is, not if food drives are the only way to give.

Thankfully, they’re not the only way! Did you know that Food Bank for the Heartland accepts monetary donations year round? The organizations purchasing power allows them to provide three meals for every single dollar donated!

Financial donations are also used to purchase fresh produce, which cannot be donated via a traditional food drive. This year, instead of cleaning your cupboard of canned corn, consider dropping a donation. The organization makes it a snap to give! Simply click Right Here and provide Omaha’s most giving organization with a little breathing room!

Do you still prefer the old fashioned food donation? No problem. The Food Bank has also set up a virtual food drive! Get interactive as you browse the organizations shopping list and choose items to purchase. Head to https://www.fooddriveonline.org/foodbankheartland/ to start shopping now!