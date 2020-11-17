Giving Thanks, Taking a Break

We don’t have to tell you how different Thanksgiving stands to look this year. We are all celebrating within our quarantine bubble, missing our extended family, and not necessarily looking forward to blowing up our kitchen to create a traditional meal.

What if you could skip the tension of meal prep and cleanup and go straight to the tryptophan nap and board games? This month, The Reader has put together a list of establishments taking the grunt work out of your turkey time. If we missed your restaurant or catering company please email Sara@TheReader.Com so we can add you to our list!

Conscious Comforts

Vegan, Gf optional

Order by texting 402-594-3722

https://www.consciouscomforts.com/

Our first entry lands at the top of our list for their consideration of food sensitivities or restrictions. Conscious Comforts caterers have prepared a one-of-a-kind Thanksgiving menu for anyone practicing a vegan, plant-based, or gluten-free lifestyle. Your order is ala carte, and each dish serves between 4 and 6 guests. Choose from a menu of Seitan loaf, green bean casserole, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn bread mac and cheez, and a seeded bread loaf. Pies include berry cherry, apple, pumpkin, French silk, and pecan.

Au Courant

6064 Maple

http://www.aucourantrestaurant.com/thanksgiving

Order online for curbside pickup of your brined and smoked half-turkey, brioche stuffing, gravy, green bean casserole, and mashed potatoes. Add on desserts like apple or berry crisp, with vanilla ice cream and caramel sauce. Add a mulled wine for the full experience, and a Thanksgiving dinner only Au Courant could have provided.

Jack and Mary’s

402-496-2090

http://www.jackandmarysrestaurant.com/open-on-thanksgiving/

Generous portions and the service you already love, Jack and Mary’s is ready for you to dine in or carry out your holiday meal. Reservations are strongly suggested and curbside pickup is available. Choose between a traditional turkey, prime rib, ham, fried chicken, or chicken fried steak or chicken meal. Each meal comes with stuffing, salad, and a slice of pie, as well as two additional sides of your choice.

The Special

303 Fort Crook Rd N

https://thespecialrestaurantinc.com/events

Order your Thanksgiving meal by the plate and pick up Wednesday between 10am and 6pm. Pies by the slice or the whole are available with choices of pumpkin, pecan, apple, cherry, and peach.

Pleasure Your Palate Catering

14505 Grover st

402-933-1663

https://www.pleasureyourpalatecatering.com/

A traditional turkey breast meal with standard sides, available cold on the 25th or hot on the 26th. $57 feeds 6 with a $9 upcharge for each additional plate.

Porky Butts

15475 Ruggles

531-466-7343

http://porkybuttsbbq.com/

Porky Butts has options available to feed families of 4-12, with whole packages starting as low as $69.99. Your meal includes a choice of turkey, ham, or chicken leg quarters and a selection of sides including potatoes or dressing, corn, green beans, or glazed carrots, and either a banana or coconut cream pie.

Johnny’s Café (Takeout Only)

4702 S 27th

Pre-order (req) and pay by calling 402-731-4774

www.Johnnyscafe.com/

Your Johnny’s Thanksgiving meal is to be picked up on Wednesday with reheating instructions included.

Start with cottage cheese spread or liver pate and turkey vegetable soup. Choose between prime rib with brown gravy or sliced turkey and dressing. Includes mashed potato, cranberry sauce, vegetable, roll, and pumpkin or apple pie.

Tired Texan

4702 S 108th st

402-991-9994

https://www.tiredtexanbbq.com/

Preorder today and pickup on Thanksgiving between 10am and noon. Chip and Christine Holland have your whole 4-6lb smoked turkey breast in the bag! Call for deals on sides.

The Gallery/Simply Delicious

215 N Spruce St

(Valley Nebraska)

Pre-order at 402-813-2851

http://www.simplydeliciousrestaurant.com/

For $250 (plus tax) and a short road trip you can have your entire meal ready for pickup this Thanksgiving. Your meal includes a 15-18 lb turkey, dressing, potatoes, gravy, cranberry chutney, green bean casserole, sweet potatoes, dinner rolls, and a pumpkin pie. Additional pies are available for $20-$30 each, and choices include pumpkin, apple, cherry, coconut cream, French silk, peanut butter, pecan, and turtle, strawberry, Oreo, or cherry cheesecake.

Patricia’s Catering and Cocktails

436 Galvin Rd N

402-733-6733

https://www.patriciacatering.com/

A full traditional Thanksgiving meal is just a click away! Whether you’re going solo this holiday or feasting with family, Patricia has you covered. Individual meal boxes are available for $12, and dishes are available in pans feeding 10-12.

Elegant Edge Events

402-871-5708

https://www.elegantedgeomaha.com/services

Your choice of turkey, ham, or roast beef and three sides. Meals available for $13 per person, pies, brownies, cookies, and additional sides available for additional cost. Preorder today and pick up Tuesday or Wednesday.

Railcar Modern American Kitchen

1814 N 144th st

402-493-4743

www.Railcaromaha.com/

And

Timber Wood Fire Bistro

8702 Pacific st

402-964-2227

You have until November 22nd to get your order in for Railcar and Timber Wood’s traditional turkey time feast. Herb roasted sliced turkey, sage gravy, mashed potatoes, pork belly and apple stuffing, bourbon cranberry sauce, brussels sprout gratin, house-made bread and pumpkin pie. $16 per person, pick up is Wednesday.

Cascio’s

1620 S 10th st

402-345-8313

www.casciossteakhouse.com

Pick up your order curbside, or call ahead to grab some of the limited seating still available. Your thanksgiving feast is a choose your own adventure! Roasted turkey, dressing, potatoes, corn, and salad for $18.95, 14 oz Pork Chop or 7oz sirloin with potatoes, pasta, and salad for $20.95.

Save the Date Catering

1502 Cuming st

402-315-0193

https://www.savethedatecateringandevents.com/

You have until the 23rd to get your order in for a traditional turkey or ham dinner from Save the Date. Order for a family of 4 for just $50, while a family of 8 can be fed for just $92. Pick up is at Omaha Design Center between 11am and 2pm.