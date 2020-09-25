The Great Outdoors

While the idea of dining indoors may not be back on the table for everyone, enjoying the fruits of your favorite restaurants’ labors is still on the menu! Sandwiched between the oppressive heat of summer and the blistering cold of winter you’ll find Nebraska’s sweet spot. Omahans savor this season by dining outdoors in the crisp autumn air. This month, The Reader took a look at a few of our favorite patios, and the dishes that make them truly delicious!

*These establishments are currently partnering with Together a Greater Good, allowing diners to donate a portion of their bill to an organization of their own choice. To learn more about TAGG, visit https://togetheragreatergood.com/

Addy’s Sports Bar and Grill (Capitol District, 14615 W Maple, 14110 S st, and 1515 s 204 in Elkhorn)

Must Try: Charbuffed Wings

Austin’s (16920 Wright Plaza)

Must Try: Tennessee Whiskey Steak



Avoli Osteria (5013 Underwood)

Must try: Bolognese Bianco

Barchen Beer Garden (6209 N Maple)

Must Try: Johnny Hammer Pants – Roasted pork, chipotle aioli, and pickled onion on ciabatta



Benson Brewery (6059 Maple)

Must Try: Anything. Everything tastes better on a rooftop, right?

*Blatt Beer and Table (Legacy, Old Market, Flagship Commons -Not all locations feature patio)

Must Try: Truffle Mac

*Blue Sushi Sake Grill (GrayHawk, Legacy, Old Market)

Must try: Mango Crab Rangoon

*Brewsky’s (with five locations, all but the South Lincoln location features a patio)

Must try: The Boom Boom Burger. It’ll turn up the heat no matter the season

*Bushwood Lounge (711 N 114)

Must Try: Brisket Sandwich

*Butterfish (3901 Farnam)

Must Try: Umami Burger – Kimchi bleu cheese, jicama slaw, and pickled shitake

Capitol District (1000 Dodge)

Capitol District hosts a commons area among the bustling stops and shops, allowing diners to bring their takeout from any of the neighboring establishments to enjoy a safe, clean dining scene.

*Caddy Shack (2076 N 117th, 7007 S 181st)

Must Try: Tatchos. Tater Tot Nachos. You can pretend you’re a grownup with your beer, but we see you dipping those tots. Embrace your inner child.

*Cedar (8726 Countryside Plaza)

Must Try: This isn’t a food destination, but the minimal menu includes Beef Wellington Bites with a Chardonnay Dijon or a Five Cheese Rosemary Pizza.

Cellar 44 (2835 S 170th)

Must Try: Charcuterie Board

Charlie’s on the Lake (4150 S 144th)

Must Try: Gorgonzola Prime Rib

Charred Burger and Bar (1150 Sterling Ridge Dr)

Must Try: Charred Burger – Wagyu Beef, Bacon, Balsamic Tomato Jam, Charred Cotija, Onion, and Lettuce

Copal (3623 N 129th St)

Must Try: Copal Fajitas

Corkscrew (3908 Farnam St.)

Must Try: Bacon Jam Bruschetta

Dandelion (1300 Howard)

Dandelion stepped up their offerings this season by adding a musical component to their weekly guest roster of local chefs and menus. This summer’ Old Market strolls were fortified by The Omaha Symphony performing live outside of Dandelion Friday evenings from 6pm to sunset

Must Try: Going every week, since you never know who is going to pop up!

*Dante (16901 Wright Plaza)

Must Try: Wood Fired Plum Creek Farms Chicken and Gnocchi

Dario’s (4920 Underwood)

Must Try: Salmon Dumplings

*Dickey’s BBQ (15825 W Maple Rd, 12241 W Center, 4102 Twin Creek Drive)

Must Try: Grow up, guys. It’s bbq.

*Dj’s Dugout (seven area locations, including the patios at 23rd and Cornhusker in Bellevue and 67th and Center in Omaha)

Must Try: Carolina BBQ Burger – a half pound burger featuring pulled pork, coleslaw, fried onions, and Carolina Tangy Gold BBQ sauce

Early Bird (Shadow Lake and Blackstone)

Must Try: Birthday Pancakes

El Basha (7503 Pacific st)

Must Try: Kafta Kabab

Finnicky Franks (9520 Calhoun Rd)

Must Try: Reuben

*Greenbelly

114th and Dodge, 204th and Pacific

Must Try: White Truffle Chicken Pizza. Green doesn’t mean boring

Hiro (1308 Jackson)

Must Try: The Menu Concierge. Tell your AI partner what you eat/are in the mood for and have your custom menu cooked up.

*Hook and Lime (735 N 14th)

Must Try: Vegan Crispy Potato Taco – Panko Fried Sweet Potato, Onion, Radish, Vegan Chile Lime Aioli, Cilantro

Inner Rail (1911 S. 67TH )

With room to spare, this sprawling food hall boasts ten top vendors and random seasonal events.

*J. Coco (5203 Leavenworth)

Must Try: Sunday Brunch

Jackson Street Tavern (1125 Jackson)

Must Try: Cinnamon Raisin Bread Pudding. I said what I said.

Jams (1101 Harney, 17070 Wright Plz)

Must Try: Short Rib Tacos

Juke’s Ale Works (20560 Elkhorn Dr)

Must Try: The Boiler Melt

*Karma Koffee (587 N 155 PLZ)

Karma is Keeping up with your Kravings by partnering with a number of local bakeries to provide patio-goers a wide variety of pastries to accompany Karma’s one of a kind kups

Kona Grill (Village Pointe)

The restaurant has undergone a lot of changes, and more than one menu overhaul recently, but the sushi menu, cocktails, and heated patio remain a West Omaha draw

La Buvette (511 S 11th in the Old Market)

Must Try: Rillettes

*LOCAL Beer and Patio (21351 Nebraska, 4909 S. 135th St)

Must Try: Local Poutine

Lombardo’s (13110 Birch)

Must Try: Gamberi Alla Checca

M’s Pub (422 S11th st)

Since 1972, M’s has been a time-honored Old Market tradition, and even 2020 hasn’t been enough to shut it down.

*Mangia (6516 Irvington)

Must Try: Pesto Pizza

Mantra (6913 Maple)

Must Try: Mediterranean Chicken Sandwich



*My Pie (1303 S 72nd)

Must Try: Building your own signature slice

Nicola’s (521 S 13th st)

Must Try:Ravioli De Spinaci

Nite Owl (3902 Farnam)

Must Try: Any of the clever culinary guest stars Nite Owl regularly hosts

Ollie and Hobbes (310 E Gold Coast Rd)

Must Try: Pork Schnitzel

Ozzy’s Roadhouse (12744 Westport PKWY)

There are as many specials as there are days of the week, with a perfect drink pairing to go with it

Pacific Eating House (1130 Sterling Ridge Road)

Must Try: Crying Tiger

Paddy McGowan’s (4503 Center)

Must Try: Reuben Eggrolls

*Pauli’s (Aksarben Village)

Grab takeout from any of the nearby vendors and enjoy it on the patio with a Pauli’s cocktail



*Phoenix (11212 Richland DR, 12015 Blondo)

Must Try: The Hand-Pattied Burgers

Pitch (17808 Burke)

Must Try: Smoked Mac and Cheese

*Pizza West (120th and Giles)

Build your own pizza by the slice, gluten free and vegetarian options available

*Plank Seafood (1205 Howard)

Must Try: The Oyster Bar

*Rathskeller Bier Haus (4524 Farnam)

Must Try: Chicken and Bacon Pretzel and Beer Cheese Soup

*Rusty Taco (129th and Center, 149th West Maple)

Must Try: Roasted Pork and Green Chile taco

Saddle Creek Breakfast club (1540 N Saddle Creek)

Home to a team of creatives, SCBC has a menu unlike any other in Omaha.



*Skybox (6720 S 168th)

Must Try: Breaded Avocado Tacos

Spezia (3125 S 72nd )

Must Try: Tenderloin and Mushroom Ravioli



*SPIN! Pizza (248 Olson Drive, Papillion)

Gluten Free Options That Don’t Taste Like the Box They Came in!

Stokes (1122 Howard)

Must Try: Something new on the Chef-Driven Menu

Stokin Goat (15805 W Maple)

Must Try: Mushroom Risotto

*Stirnella (3814 Farnam)

Must Try: Biscuits Be Crazy

Taco Co (6108 Maple)

The focused menu makes ordering easy. Tacos. Rice. Beans.



*Tanners (119th and Pacific, 156th and Maple)

Must Try: Chicken Fried Chicken Sandwich



*The Casual Pint (8718 Countryside plz)

Must Try: Balsamic Sidewinders

The Good Life (1203 s 180th)

Must Try: The Good Life Boneless Wi….. Er. Saucy Nugs.

*The RUDE Shrimp Co (Truck at 800 N Front st, Waterloo)

Must Try: Rude Mac and Cheese

The Stave (320 N Washington)

Must Try: Cheese Plate

The Switch (Blackstone)

Choose your own adventure at this Blackstone Food Hall

Timber Creek (6718 S 178th)

*Timber Wood Fire Bistro (8702 Pacific)

Try: Eggplant Parm

Tiny House (1411 S 13th)

While this house is too tiny to host a kitchen, you’re welcome to have food delivered while you sip your custom cocktails al fresco!

Trucks and Taps (108th and L)

A rotating roster of food trucks, a surprisingly expansive bar, and a patio to enjoy it all.

Twisted Fork (1014 Howard)

Must Try: Truffle Chicken Pistou

*Two Fine Irishmen (18101 R)

Standard PubGrub, but on a West O patio!

Upstream (Old Market)

Must Try: Blackened Chicken Fusilli

Via Farina (1108 S 10th)

With a menu that changes weekly, the only suggestion we can make is that you try it and try it often. VF has never failed to impress

*Villagio Pizzeria (6922 N 102 cir)

Simply, Pizza

Vincenzo’s (15701 Pacific)

Must Try: Baked Lasagne



*Vino mas (14450 Eagle Run Dr)

Must Try: Wine Pairing with a three cheese and meat plate

*West End (1529 S 203)

Must Try: Sriracha Honey Bacon

*Whisk and Measure (2505 S 133)

Must Try: Vegan Brownies

Winchester’s Bar and Grill (7002 Q)

Try a Fry Flight on Winchester’s Signature Fry Board. Choose From Crinkle Cut, Tots, Wedge, Curly Fries, and Rings.