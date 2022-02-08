Service Industry Tax Support

Omaha Service Industry workers are being offered tax filing support on Wednesday, March 2nd at Site-1 Brewing. This support is being offered to Service Industry Workers only to help navigate the often-complicated filing system. Bring the following:



-Laptop -W-2’s, or 1099-NEC if self employed

-Unemployment Income (1099-G)

-Investment info (1099’s)

-Student Loan Interest Reports (1098-E)

-Other Student Expenses (1098T)

-Retirement Contributions, if applicable (Form 5498)

-Prior Year Adjusted Gross Income (AGI) can be taken from Prior Year tax return

-State ID

-Social Security Number



Learn more by heading to https://doodle.com/poll/4wirvvkdwvdumfpp?utm_source=poll&utm_medium=link

Reopening

Sebastian’s Southern Crab will reopen after a month and a half lost to repairs. December’s unprecedented storm washed Sebastian’s out, but they are back and ready to reopen. Swing by 843 N 98th street this Wednesday and welcome Sebastian’s back to business!

Hurry Bird

After the Fall closure of Bob’s Donuts, Early Bird capitalized on the space by reimagining it into Hurry Bird. The express brunch spot serves Bob’s Donuts (Bob’s gift certificates are accepted) and quick breakfast bites on the go. The venture opened yesterday, and will soon be open seven days a week. For now, you can swing by from 6:30am to 2:30pm Monday through Friday.

Over Easy

Over Easy is back on the table, and ready to celebrate with a guest chef serving up Caribbean menu of your Valentine’s Day favorites. Chef Elie Berchal will host two dinner services Friday the 11th and Saturday the 12th. Get a sneak peak at the menu by visiting Over Easy on Facebook.

Speaking of Valentine’s Day

Our Instagram story highlight has continued growing, and you haven’t run out of opportunities to wow your Valentine. Take a look by following @TheReaderOmahaDish