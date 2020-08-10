God, Healing and the Unified Field

by Michael Braunstein

America is becoming a secular nation. Younger Americans of the Gen X, Gen Z and Millennials are more likely to identify as agnostic, atheist or “nothing in particular” than previous generations. And half of today’s teens and Millennials say they need “factual evidence to support their beliefs.” Well, we’re here today to deal some out.

A few decades ago, I started using the axiom, “Let Science lead you to Spirit. Let Fact lead you to Faith.” Here is how I got to that.

Advertisement

Grecian Formula 440 BC The science of physics deals with observable fact. Though Plato came up with the basics of Atomic Theory nearly 2500 years ago, it was a couple of other Grecian geniuses who used the word atomos to describe the smallest building block in creation. Leucippus and his student Democritus started using the word which means “uncuttable” to describe what they intuited to be the smallest building block of the universe. But we’ve come a long way, baby. Here’s what we have found out.

Those guys were wrong. The atom can be “cut”. Splitting the atom is what gives us nuclear energy — and, atomic bombs. And over the years, science has been looking into what an atom consists of. We find that it’s broken down into smaller and smaller “objects.” There are leptons, quarks, mesons, bosons, upside-down quarks, charmed quarks, muons, neutrons, protons and on-and-ons. The most basic of the objects in an atom are the nucleus (made of a bundle of objects) surrounded by electrons that fly around the nucleus at a distance at blazing speed, much like planets fly around the sun in the solar system. (Unless you’re a Gen Z and never learned that you are not the center of the Universe.)

And here is the most important understanding of the architecture of every atom: the nucleus of any atom is separated from its electron(s) by a relatively great distance. Now, atoms are tiny. Nuclei are tinier still. Electrons can be even smaller. We all know that. But to understand how far away the electrons are from the nucleus in their scale, here is an analogy from Heinz Haber, a German scientist who came to America as part of Operation Paperclip.

If that tiny nucleus and electron were bumped up to the size of a toy marble, to represent how far the electron is from the nucleus the electron marble would have to be circling at a diameter of 300 feet! Imagine. Nucleus marble is in the center and the electron marble would be 150 feet away, half a football field.

Advertisement

Now, at first one would think that’s a lot of empty space in an atom; you know, between the electron and nucleus. But that space is not empty. That space in an atom is filled with the very thing that keeps those two particles from running into each other: energy.

And as a matter of scientific fact, each particle we uncover in the atom of any element in the universe is built basically the same way. It’s made entirely of energy. Atoms only have the illusion of being solid matter.

Okay, just make the simple leap now. Energy fills every atom and particle of the universe. There is nowhere in this universe where you can go that there is not energy. That universal energy might be called the Unified Field that Einstein made famous; a field of Energy yet to be understood or quantized that unites all the subcategory forces of energy. Or as Tolkien might have put it, “One Ring that unites them all.”

So we’re left with this fact of science that no matter (pun noted) where you go, Energy is there. And add in the scientific fact from thermodynamics that energy can neither be created nor destroyed. It always was and always will be. It can go up and down the quantum scale but it will always exist. That’s science.

Heal. Heal is a powerful verb. Its etymology traces to Germanic and Saxon iterations. Haelen was a word often used to describe patching a thatched roof in fiefdom days. It meant to make the roof whole again. And its meaning is carried over to any instance that requires making whole again. To heal the body, to heal the mind, to heal society is to make whole again.

There is no clearer way to envision our world as whole than to understand and acknowledge the oneness among us. There is no clearer mindfulness than to realize we can not be separated from each other. We are bound by the Unified Field that flows through all of creation, all of us. Nowhere is there nothing. There is nowhere where energy is not. It is in you, through you and all around you. It is what binds us. And recognizing that is what will make us whole and healed.

We would fare better if we taught a little Physics in our Theology classes and some Theology in our Physics classes.

Be well. Be healed.

Heartland Healing is a metaphysically based polemic describing alternatives to conventional methods of healing the body, mind and planet. It is provided as information and entertainment, certainly not medical advice. Important to remember and pass on to others: for a weekly dose of Heartland Healing, visit HeartlandHealing.com.

2020.08.11

https://www.barna.com/research/atheism-doubles-among-generation-z/

https://www.physlink.com/education/askexperts/ae622.cfm

https://www.cia.gov/library/center-for-the-study-of-intelligence/csi-publications/csi-studies/studies/vol-58-no-3/operation-paperclip-the-secret-intelligence-program-to-bring-nazi-scientists-to-america.html