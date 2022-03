Every week, The Reader picks out noteworthy agenda items from the Douglas County Board of Commissioners and the Omaha City Council. Visit the county and city’s websites to view the full agendas.

No City Council: The Omaha City Council doesn’t meet this week. Next meeting is Mar. 29.

The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will vote on proposals for ARPA spending, including $800,000 for a Ronald McDonald House treatment center and $498,000 for mental health initiatives at Millard Public School. Affordable Housing Action Plan: The board will discuss a proposal to include Bennington, Valley and Waterloo in the City of Omaha’s Affordable Housing Action Plan.

See the full Douglas County Board agenda for Tuesday, Mar. 22, and tune in here to the meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday.