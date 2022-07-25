Read past Reed Moore daily newsletters

Heartland Bike Share hits a record-high number of trips taken in June.

It’s unclear whether a special legislative session to ban abortion will take place.

Nebraska’s unemployment rate remains on a record-low streak, but its national ranking shifts.

Omaha’s Community Gardens Growing Strong

Many groups are helping Omahans ease the challenge of accessing healthy foods.

By Bridget Fogarty, Report for America Corps Member. Published in El Perico.

COVID-19 UPDATE

Amid its first domestic COVID-19 outbreak, North Korea is pushing traditional herbal medicine, referred to as Koryo, as the primary treatment. The isolated nation is reporting fewer than 200 daily cases and says only 74 patients have died since May, when it reported the outbreak. Defectors who practice medicine in South Korea say they’re skeptical that Koryo medicine is working.

If you’re not yet up to date on COVID vaccines, visit vaccines.gov to make your appointment today. To order more at-home COVID tests, visit CovidTests.gov.

By the numbers:

This graphic is updated as of 9:20 a.m. on July 25. For the latest stats, click the image, which sends you to the Johns Hopkins site.

AROUND OMAHA

A record-high 10,116 trips were taken in June using the Heartland Bike Share program. Public transit leaders say the increase shows that biking is no longer a recreational activity, but a legitimate form of alternative transportation in Omaha. The group is planning an expansion, as well as adding electric bikes to the program.

Bennington Public Schools approves the purchase of two sites for new schools. An elementary school site near 156th and Rainwood is purchased for $1.7 million, while a high school site near 132nd and Rainwood is set to be purchased for $2.2 million. A bond issue for the schools’ construction is set to be voted on in November.

The director of Sarpy County’s Court-Appointed Special Advocate program is arrested and charged with theft. The program provides volunteers to advocate for kids in foster care, with finances overseen by the county board. Paula Creps is charged with unauthorized use of a transaction device and theft by deception.

Blue Cross Blue Shield is set to re-enter Nebraska’s health care exchange in 2023. The insurance company, which exited the exchange in 2017, will return with a plan called Nebraska HeartlandBlue. The plan will be available to Nebraskans not covered under employer-based plans.

AROUND NEBRASKA

It’s been a month since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. At the time, Gov. Pete Ricketts and Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers said they would work together to coordinate the timing of a special session focused on banning abortion. Now, it’s unclear whether a special session will happen.

The 19th Legislative District has a new senator. Rob Dover, a real estate developer from Norfolk, was appointed to fill the vacancy left by now-Rep. Mike Flood’s election to the U.S. House of Representatives. Dover will run for re-election in 2024.

Six Nebraska startups receive $100,000 in acceleration investments. The investments come from Lincoln-based startup incubator NMotion, in partnership with Invest Nebraska. The six companies were selected out of 179 applicants to receive the funding, connections to 100 mentors and 50 early-stage investors over a 12-week program. NMotion says organizations and individuals in Nebraska have pledged $3.7 million for growing the state’s startup economies over the next two years.

Nebraska’s unemployment rate remains on a record-low streak, holding at 1.9% in June. Its national ranking has shifted from last month, when it was tied for the lowest in the nation, to just above Minnesota at 1.8%. Minnesota’s unemployment rate is reported to be the lowest ever for a state.

REED MOORE ON LOCAL GOVERNMENT

City Budget Presentation: Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert will present the 2023 City Budget at the City Council meeting Tuesday, July 26.

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert will present the 2023 City Budget at the City Council meeting Tuesday, July 26. New Central Library: The City Council will vote on a contract with Community Information Trust — a nonprofit that oversees technology library Do Space — to design and construct a public library at the corner of 72nd and Dodge. A public hearing was held last week.

The City Council will vote on a contract with Community Information Trust — a nonprofit that oversees technology library Do Space — to design and construct a public library at the corner of 72nd and Dodge. A public hearing was held last week. Interim Library: The City Council will also consider a $27,000 agreement for an interim library at 1410 Howard St. The six-month lease is intended to prevent a lapse in service as the downtown W. Dale Clark Library is relocated later this year.

The City Council will also consider a $27,000 agreement for an interim library at 1410 Howard St. The six-month lease is intended to prevent a lapse in service as the downtown W. Dale Clark Library is relocated later this year. Douglas County Board: The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will also meet Tuesday, July 26, and receive a presentation on the central library project.

Every week, Anton Johnson picks noteworthy agenda items from the Omaha City Council and Douglas County Board of Commissioners. See the full Omaha City Council and Board of Commissioners agendas for Tuesday, July 26, and tune in here to the Douglas County Board at 9 a.m. and Omaha City Council at 2 p.m.

FACT OF THE DAY

From Harper’s Index

Percentage by which residents of states where

marijuana is legal are more likely to have tried it: 0

Source: YouGov (NYC)

DAILY FUNNY

