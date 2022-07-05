Read past Reed Moore daily newsletters

Millard Public Schools’ new superintendent, John Schwartz, takes the helm.

Physicians in the state are organizing in anticipation of a special legislative session to ban abortion.

The campaign to raise the minimum wage says it has enough signatures to qualify for the November ballot, while the campaign for medical marijuana legalization says it may fall short.

Youth-Led Bands Take on the Omaha Music Scene

From left to right: Lena Seavey (14, bass/vocals), Tierney Coughlin (14, drummer) and Inara Seavey (12, guitar/vocals). Credit: Isa Luzarraga / The Reader

While acts of pre-teens and teenagers light up stages, a local nonprofit supports the trend with new mentoring programs.

By Isa Luzarraga. Published in The Reader.

As the BA.5 subvariant takes hold, it’s unclear what the next steps in the pandemic look like.

If you’re not yet up to date on COVID vaccines, visit vaccines.gov to make your appointment today. To order more at-home COVID tests, visit CovidTests.gov.

This graphic is updated as of 7:21 a.m. on July 5. For the latest stats, click the image, which sends you to the Johns Hopkins site.

A Blackstone guitar shop is closing temporarily after its staff and some customers were robbed at gunpoint. Ground Floor Guitar was robbed of several guitars and its cash register. No one was hurt.

A new era begins for Millard Public Schools as John Schwartz assumes the role of superintendent. Schwartz arrives in Millard from Norris Public Schools, for which he was superintendent the last three years. He replaces Jim Sutfin, who retired in June after eight years.

Ralston’s 4th of July parade draws a crowd, despite the heat. Mayor Don Groesser says 40,000 to 50,000 people turned up for one of the longest-running Independence Day parades in the state.

Physicians in the state worry that in vitro fertilization, among other forms of reproductive care, are in jeopardy if abortion is banned. They’ve begun organizingin anticipation of a special legislative session focused on regulating the procedure.

Of the $4 billion in emergency relief distributed to farmers nationwide, Nebraska ag producers have received $123 million. The program set aside $10 billion in relief from natural disasters over the past two years.

The campaign trying to place a minimum wage increase on the ballot says it has enough signatures to qualify. Meanwhile, the campaign to place medical marijuana legalization on the ballot says it is struggling to get enough signatures.

The Douglas County Board of Commissioners is not meeting this week. Neither is the Omaha City Council.

Watch this space next week to find out what your local government is (or isn’t) doing.

From Harper’s Index

Chance that Americans ages 18 to 41

learned to do laundry from social media: 1 in 5

Source: OnePoll (London)

