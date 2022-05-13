Read past Reed Moore daily newsletters
Beware Friday the 13th
Reed Moore has four words for you: Be careful out there.
Today’s news: The City of Omaha might actually fix Farnam. A federal judge dismisses seven of nine Title IX claims against UNL. Three years after Nebraska voters approved casino gambling, it may finally come to life.
Another Dimension, New Galaxy, Intergalactic, Kinda Scary?
Wanda’s full, formal heel turn in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” isn’t unexpected so much as it is uninspired and upsetting. It’s essentially two hours of “No! Not mah babies!” after 9 hours of “No! Not mah husband!” in “Wandavision.”
Review by Ryan Syrek. Published in The Reader.
A U.S. House report alleges meatpacking officials skirted pandemic oversight while promoting “baseless” claims about food shortages, all in an attempt to secure an executive order from former President Donald Trump to keep workers from obtaining unemployment benefits. As The Reader’s Chris Bowling reports, the companies found allies in Nebraska leadership too.
AROUND OMAHA
- Omaha native Don Curry receives a grant for his startup development business aimed at building more affordable housing. Curry, one of the earliest success stories of Omaha’s public housing program, will launch the Talented Tenth Group, thanks to more than $700,000 in a grant and loan from Front Porch Investments.
- You should sit down for this one: The City of Omaha might, just might, actually fix Farnam. 6 News spoke to City Engineer Todd Pfitzer about the feedback he’s received from community members, and how the project to make it two-way all day proceeds from here.
- In what is a noble, if not outright embarrassing gesture, solely because of its necessity, a local mother has created a subscription service for school supplies. Citizens can offer a monthly donation that will go toward funding school supplies for nearly 170 teachers and counting. Right now, the program supports six elementary schools in the Omaha area.
- The first Night Market of this season gets underway tonight, May 13, at Turner Park. 3 News Now has a quick rundown of what you can expect at Night Markets this summer.
AROUND NEBRASKA
- On the Campaign Trail: As expected, the mainstream media has anointed Jim Pillen the slayer of Donald Trump’s influence on Republican voters. Our friends at the Nebraska Examiner put together a fantastic analysis of how Pillen won, and how Charles Herbster lost, the race to be the Republican nominee for governor. (Spoiler alert: It’s more complicated than Trump.)
- A federal judge says two of nine Title IX claims can move forward in a civil lawsuit against UNL. The lawsuit claims UNL did nothing to protect the nine women who made claims of sexual and racial harassment. They allege the university partook in victim-blaming and did not offer academic accommodations for the survivors. Judge Robert Rossiter says the seven claims he dismissed with prejudice don’t have enough evidence to tie the university’s involvement to them.
- 1011 Now talks to Nebraskans involved with the foster care system and how the state could improve its practices in the wake of the fallout over Saint Francis Ministries.
- Gov. Pete Ricketts has signed off on regulations that would open casino gambling in Nebraska. The regulations had been on the ballot in November 2020; in the years since, there have been multiple moving parts that were needed before the regulations could be approved. The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission is expected to complete its vote by June 2, with an application by June 6.
- Gov. Pete Ricketts says he will appoint an interim state senator for the Millard-area 31st district before a potential special session to ban abortion gets called. The appointment is necessitated because state Sen. Rich Pahls died in late April from cancer complications.
