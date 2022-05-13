Read past Reed Moore daily newsletters

HERE’S YOUR RUNDOWN

Beware Friday the 13th

Reed Moore has four words for you: Be careful out there.

Today’s news: The City of Omaha might actually fix Farnam. A federal judge dismisses seven of nine Title IX claims against UNL. Three years after Nebraska voters approved casino gambling, it may finally come to life.

REED MOORE’S FEATURED STORY

Another Dimension, New Galaxy, Intergalactic, Kinda Scary?

Wanda’s full, formal heel turn in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” isn’t unexpected so much as it is uninspired and upsetting. It’s essentially two hours of “No! Not mah babies!” after 9 hours of “No! Not mah husband!” in “Wandavision.”

Review by Ryan Syrek. Published in The Reader.



REED MOORE >>

The Reed Moore newsletter is supported by:

COVID-19 UPDATE

‘Rona roundup:

A U.S. House report alleges meatpacking officials skirted pandemic oversight while promoting “baseless” claims about food shortages, all in an attempt to secure an executive order from former President Donald Trump to keep workers from obtaining unemployment benefits. As The Reader’s Chris Bowling reports, the companies found allies in Nebraska leadership too.

By the numbers:

This graphic is updated as of 6:20 a.m. on May 13. For the latest stats, click the image, which sends you to the Johns Hopkins site.

AROUND OMAHA

Omaha native Don Curry receives a grant for his startup development business aimed at building more affordable housing. Curry, one of the earliest success stories of Omaha’s public housing program, will launch the Talented Tenth Group, thanks to more than $700,000 in a grant and loan from Front Porch Investments.

You should sit down for this one: The City of Omaha might , just might , actually fix Farnam. 6 News spoke to City Engineer Todd Pfitzer about the feedback he’s received from community members, and how the project to make it two-way all day proceeds from here.

, just , actually fix Farnam. 6 News spoke to City Engineer Todd Pfitzer about the feedback he’s received from community members, and how the project to make it two-way all day proceeds from here. In what is a noble, if not outright embarrassing gesture, solely because of its necessity, a local mother has created a subscription service for school supplies. Citizens can offer a monthly donation that will go toward funding school supplies for nearly 170 teachers and counting. Right now, the program supports six elementary schools in the Omaha area.

The first Night Market of this season gets underway tonight, May 13, at Turner Park. 3 News Now has a quick rundown of what you can expect at Night Markets this summer.

AROUND NEBRASKA

PORTRAIT OF A PET

This is Pancake, a short-haired domestic mix rabbit. She weighs 3 pounds, but we don’t know how old she is. If you think Pancake would be a good fit for your family, click here to learn more about how to adopt her.

Every Friday, the newsletter rains cats, dogs, bunnies and birds because Reed Moore is collaborating with the Nebraska Humane Society to bring you your end-of-week cuteness fix –– and an opportunity to adopt your new best friend. That’s right, every little (or big) guy/gal Reed Moore features will be up for adoption.

FACT OF THE DAY

From Harper’s Index

Minimum number of COVID-19 outbreaks

recorded among animal populations: 645

Source: World Organisation for Animal Health (Paris)

DAILY FUNNY

To see the full Doonesbury comic by Garry Trudeau,

plus more daily funnies, click the image or the link below.

FULL FUNNY >>

CONNECT WITH THE READER:

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, news@thereader.com