Housing help

If you’re worried about not being to pay rent, your mortgage or possibly losing your home, there resources that can help.

Starting April 15, residents 19 years or older will be able to apply for rent or mortgage assistance with the United Way. Applicants can receive a one-time payment of up to $1,500. These funds will be administered by the United Way’s 211 program. If you or someone you know could use this resource, call 211 or visit their website.

To apply you will need: A lease or monthly mortgage statement Most recent pay stub and/or letter from employer Other supporting documentation

If you’d like to help support the fund, United Way of the Midlands is accepting donations that will 100 percent housing stability.

Utilities promise to maintain service

Metropolitan Utilities District

MUD announced Thursday, March 12 it won’t not shut off water to any homes due to late payments until further notice. MUD Director of Water Quality Chris Fox also said coronavirus has not been shown to be a water borne disease and Omaha’s water distribution system is safe.

On Tuesday, March 17, MUD announced its downtown office which it shares with OPPD at 444 South 16th Street will close until further notice.

Omaha Public Power District

OPPD said it will suspend disconnections due to nonpayments until April 30. At the time the utility will reevaluate the suspension.

Internet Access

On March 13, the Federal Communications Commission called on internet providers to up their services in response to Covid-19 to maintain connectivity even as people distance physically. In the call to action, the agency asked providers to: (1) not terminate service to any residential or small business customers because of their inability to pay their bills due to the disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic (2) waive any late fees that any residential or small business customers incur because of their economic circumstances related to the coronavirus pandemic (3) open its Wi-Fi hotspots to any American who needs them.



Cox Communications

Cox announced it would provide a month free of its Connect2Compete service as well as free support for phones and desktops, resources for discounted, refurbished equipment and a Learn from Home toolkit for schools.

CenturyLink

CenturyLink promised to maintain speeds despite increased demand, waive late fees and not terminate service due to financial reasons.

Spectrum

Spectrum is offering two months free access for teachers and students who don’t already have internet.

Comcast

Comcast is offering two months free access to its Internet Essentials package as well as increased speeds from 15 to 25 megabytes per second.