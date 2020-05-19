Test Nebraska Shows Decrease in COVID-19 Patients in Grand Island, but Test Results Delayed

By Karlha Velásquez

Read in Spanish on El-Perico.com

TestNebraska results are already beginning to be released in Grand Island by the Central District Health Department that oversees Hall County. The results show COVID-19 cases have decreased, according to director of the health division Teresa Anderson.

“We have good news because the death toll is known to have dropped dramatically,” she said during a news conference broadcasted on Telemundo Nebraska.

While the figures show the number of COVID-19 deaths and infections, the number of people who have recovered is completely unknown. However, officials are optimistic that Grand Island has seen a decrease in deaths from the coronavirus.

“So far this week we have 41 new cases reported so far, which represents a decrease compared to the first week of May when there were 370 cases tested, and we have 1,442 confirmed infected cases. All of these results have been through TestNebraska,” Anderson said.

The claims about the decline with contagion cases appear to be separate from the figures from the University of Nebraska, the Department of Health of Nebraska, and John Hopkins University, which do not reflect a decrease in their charts.

Last week Anderson also expressed frustration at delays in testing for the $27 million program, launched last month by Gov. Pete Ricketts and overseen by three Utah-based technology companies.

“We understand that the TestNebraska program is a pilot plan and can have problems,” she said. “So you need to be patient. We know it will be fixed soon. We want (everyone) to take the Nebraska Test as an opportunity for people like we are with COVID-19.”

An article published by Lincoln Journal Star tells the story of how Jessica Kirk, a woman who lives in Hall County, presented symptoms associated with the virus and decided to try getting a test through TestNebraska. The failures of requests and appointment errors caused confusion and frustration.

Hall County, ranks first for deaths associated with Covid-19 with 37 recorded cases, after Douglas counties with 23 and Dakota with 9, according to figures from the Nebraska Department of Health.