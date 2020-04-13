What to do if you’re a small business owner

As the federal government works to increase relief to small business owners affected by Covid-19, the Small Business Administration encourages those people to apply for its disaster recovery loans. These loans can provide up to $2 million in funds. To apply you’ll need:

to create a loan application account

have your IRS Form 4506-T ready as well a personal financial statement, schedule of liabilities and your most recent federal income tax return

additional information or documents depending on your circumstances