What to do if you’re a small business owner

As the federal government works to increase relief to small business owners affected by Covid-19, the Small Business Administration encourages those people to apply for its disaster recovery loans. These loans can provide up to $2 million in funds. To apply you’ll need:
- to create a loan application account
- have your IRS Form 4506-T ready as well a personal financial statement, schedule of liabilities and your most recent federal income tax return
- additional information or documents depending on your circumstances
Part-Time Compensation
- This alternative to layoffs provided by the Nebraska Department of Labor allows employers to maintain their workforce by filling pay gaps with unemployment benefits as they cut hours.