Where to find food?

Having sufficient food supplies is a recommended step as Covid-19 continues to spread. But the variety of hoarding and preparation that’s taken place may leave some families in the gap along with others already facing food insecurity. Here are several community resources to keep your family fed through the Covid-19 crisis.

See Food Bank for the Heartland’s interactive map for mobile and fixed pantries as well as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Programs.

Food Bank for the Heartland also has a list of resources for parents, its April mobile pantry list and its pantry partners listed by zip code.

The local organization has bolstered its food pantry at The Burrow Center at 6101 NW Radial Highway. The center will have pre-packaged boxes of food available for pickup between 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Salvation Army of Omaha has pre-packaged food boxes available at the Burrows Center (6101 NW Radial Highway). If you need assistance with food, utility bills, or other essentials, please call: (402) 898-6090.

As many restauranteurs shut their doors, some have kept the kitchens open by offering takeout and delivery. The Omaha World-Herald has a comprehensive list of where your favorite spots stand.

The CDC has said you cannot contract coronavirus from food, however if you’re picking up or using delivery apps such as GrubHub, DoorDash or Postmates, wash your hands and take other precautions to limit spread.

School Food Distribution

On March 13, Governor Pete Ricketts issued guidance for all schools to close by the following Friday for at least two weeks. With return dates still indefinite, here’s what you need to know if your child attends one of these schools.

See this master list for metro area districts meal distribution locations and times.