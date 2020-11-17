Omaha Police Union President in Critical Care for COVID-19

The president of the Omaha Police Officers Association, Tony Conner, is receiving intensive care due to complications of COVID-19, according to a press release from the union.

The press release described his condition as “critical, but stable.”

The Omaha World-Herald reported last Tuesday, Nov. 10, Conner had tested positive for the virus and was in the hospital. Conner said he expected to recover and be out of the hospital within four to five days.

The 42-year-old told the World-Herald he had breathing, a fever, headaches and chills.