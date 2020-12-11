2020 Holiday Gift Guide

'Tis the season to shop local -- whether socially distant, curbside pickup or online!

If you’re thinking about a gift that says, “I like you,” “I love you” and “I care about local businesses,” look no further. We’ve got a little something to delight family and friends and keep your carbon footprint manageable to boot.

 

9-Piece Artisan Chocolates
$19.00
Chocolat Abeille in Old Market
Gift Cards available.

Santa’s Little Helpers, The Holiday line
Includes eye shadow palette, a lip kit, small eye shadow brush collection.
$68
Manna Industries

Gift Cards available.

United States of America Necklace
$34.00
Omaha Dusk

Spirit Candles
Dark Rum & Oak, Absinthe & Black Fig, Blackberry Rum and more.
$20.00
Hearts & Fire in Rockbrook
Gift Cards available.

Be More RBG Book
$9.99
City Limits in Old Market
Find all these other female empowering products there as well.
Gift Cards available.

Specialty Coffee
Reboot Roasting created a house blend for Legends.
$14.99 for 12 oz.
Legends Comics & Coffee on Leavenworth
Also find top comics and graphic novels.
Gift Cards available.

Snowy Gnome Hook Pillow
$72.50
Village Pomegranate in Countryside Village
Gift Cards available.

Christmas Eve 9-piece Cordial Cherries
$29.95
The Cordial Cherry at Shops of Legacy
Gift Cards available.

Wine Gift Basket
Choice of Cabernet Sauvignon or Chardonnay with crackers, cheese & sausage.
$35
Spirit World in Aksarben
Gift Cards available.

A. Battiste Fringe Earring
$45.00
Dusk Goods & Gifts in Little Bohemia
Gift Cards available.

“Life Before Social Media” –1000 Piece Puzzle
$16.99
Spruce on Leavenworth
Gift Cards available.

Bohemian Sunglasses
$13.00
Weird Wild Stuff on Leavenworth
Gift Cards available.

Nebraska Beer Cap Trap
$38.00
RSVP Notes in Rockbrook Village
Gift Cards available.

 


