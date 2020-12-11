2020 Holiday Gift Guide

If you’re thinking about a gift that says, “I like you,” “I love you” and “I care about local businesses,” look no further. We’ve got a little something to delight family and friends and keep your carbon footprint manageable to boot.

9-Piece Artisan Chocolates

$19.00

Chocolat Abeille in Old Market

Santa’s Little Helpers, The Holiday line

Includes eye shadow palette, a lip kit, small eye shadow brush collection.

$68

Manna Industries

United States of America Necklace

$34.00

Omaha Dusk

Spirit Candles

Dark Rum & Oak, Absinthe & Black Fig, Blackberry Rum and more.

$20.00

Hearts & Fire in Rockbrook

Be More RBG Book

$9.99

City Limits in Old Market

Find all these other female empowering products there as well.

Specialty Coffee

Reboot Roasting created a house blend for Legends.

$14.99 for 12 oz.

Legends Comics & Coffee on Leavenworth

Also find top comics and graphic novels.

Snowy Gnome Hook Pillow

$72.50

Village Pomegranate in Countryside Village

Christmas Eve 9-piece Cordial Cherries

$29.95

The Cordial Cherry at Shops of Legacy

Wine Gift Basket

Choice of Cabernet Sauvignon or Chardonnay with crackers, cheese & sausage.

$35

Spirit World in Aksarben

A. Battiste Fringe Earring

$45.00

Dusk Goods & Gifts in Little Bohemia

“Life Before Social Media” –1000 Piece Puzzle

$16.99

Spruce on Leavenworth

Bohemian Sunglasses

$13.00

Weird Wild Stuff on Leavenworth

Nebraska Beer Cap Trap

$38.00

RSVP Notes in Rockbrook Village

