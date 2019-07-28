Linder creates with an unconvenitional POV in her painting and photography at The Little Gallery









The Little Gallery in Benson will hold an opening reception for Remixing: An Experimental Portrait Serieson August 2, from 6 p.m to 9 p.m during Benson First Friday.

Remixing: An Experimental Portrait Seriesdisplays the work of Shawnequa Linder who works in painting, which can also be sculptural, and in photography. The show is a series of portraits that combine color and texture to enhance depth and movement.

Linder uses movement, texture and color in a nontraditional platform when creating work and often uses unconventional tools such as business cards to build up form on the canvas. Creating and controlling chaos within the work allows the artist to explore relationships within elements of the work.

Remixing: An Experimental Portrait Seriesopens August 2, 2019 and is open through August 31 at The Little Gallery, 5901 Maple Street in downtown Benson. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Friday from 3 p.m to 6 p.m and Saturday 10 a.m to 1 p.m. for more information call 402-680-1901 or email infor@polecatcommunications.com.