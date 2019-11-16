







Multi-media artist Jillian Mayer brings her wry creativity to Omaha this November 20, with TIMESHARE at the Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts.

Through sculpture, painting, and video, Mayer creates installations that tug at our interpretations and solutions, examining human negotiations with technology and natural forces.

TIMESHARE brings her ironic insight and sometimes acerbic commentary to bear on how art can function and/or aid during times of disaster or even when the planet becomes uninhabitable. Her ironic and humorous creations become a place of refuge and solace, often mixing absurd solutions with a laissez faire attitude.

Mayer is the recipient of several awards, grants and residencies. Her work has been exhibited internationally, and her films have screened at festivals including Sundance, SXSW, Rottenberg Film Fest, and the New York Film Festival.

Organized by Bemis’ own Chief Curator and Director of Programs, Rachel Adams, TIMESHARE will open on November 20th with a reception for the artist from 6-8 p.m. An artist’s talk is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. The exhibit runs through February 15th, 2020. Further information is available at the Bemis website, www.bemiscenter.org