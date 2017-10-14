A New Music Surprise

Lively and no doubt unfamiliar music kicks off this month’s Omaha Symphony Masterworks concert. It’s “Agnegram” from 1998, written by famed conductor Michael Tilson Thomas. He describes it a march for a large orchestra, throwing in fragments of sound to create a “jazzy, hyper-rangy tune, quite a jungle-like cacophony (with) goofball percussion” and includes “a kind of sly circus atmosphere” plus a “jubilant and noisy ending.” Sounds like fun, huh? The title, Thomas explains, is to celebrate the spirit of San Francisco Symphony patron and friend Agnes Albert when she hit age 90.

On the podium is a man who was just ten years old when this composition stirred audiences. He’s Teddy Abrams, who’s also on hand to conduct the drama and swirl of much-loved works by Rachmaninoff and Tchaikovsky. Abrams has major credits, e.g. leading the Houston, San Francisco, Indianapolis and Detroit Symphonies.

Rachmaninoff’s is his Third Piano Concerto, described in the Symphony’s program book by an unidentified annotator (probably Paul Schiavo) as one with “extraordinary virtuosic and musical demands” for the soloist in “one of the most challenging works in the piano concerto repertoire.” Adding that there’s a need for the pianist to combine such virtuosity with “ a chamber musician’s ability” to listen to and blend with the orchestra. No wonder that this now-famed work, when performed by 23-year old Van Cliburn in 1958, was part of the reason that he won that year’s big prize at the U.S.S.R’s International Tchaikovsky Piano Competition, turning him into a world-wide star.

Italy’s Fabio Bedini takes it on here. Coincidentally Bedini was a finalist at the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition in Fort Worth in 1993.

Abrams aims to bring out the charm and warmth of Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 2. “The Little Russian,” as it’s known. It spins off Ukrainian (“Little Russian” ) folksongs. Scholars have identified some of them according to the program annotator, saying that much of the thematic material has a folksong quality, “even if it’s Tchaikovsky’s own.” The Finale was the composer’s own favorite movement.

Several favorites here. Plus something rather new and surprising.

