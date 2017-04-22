Brass Out Front

American music strides the stage in a Nebraska Brass concert. A stomp from the Aaron Copland’s ballet Rodeo, as arranged by Nebraska’s Jay Pralle, a Scott Joplin rag and blues by W.C. Handy. Speaking of rags, Claude Debussy portrays a child’s rag doll striding forth in “Golliwog’s Cakewalk.” Expect a graceful waltz by Cuban-born jazzman Paquito D’Rivera. Zipping along too is the “Sabre Dance” by Aram Khachaturian. And sizzling ever so busily comes a transformation of a famed Rimsky-Korsakov item, known this time out, “Flight of the Tuba Bee,” Howard Cable’s reworking for his homeland fellows of the Canadian Brass. Plus something by J.S. Bach, Tomaso Albinoni, more Copland and Debussy. Performing are Mark Mendell, trombonist, a music instructor in the Council Bluffs school system and, from Lincoln, Dean Haist and Brad Obbink on trumpets, Richard Ricker playing horn and Ben Arunski on tuba. “Kickin’ Brass” is the name affixed. Stepping lively, wouldn’t you say?

Kickin’ Brass, April 28, St. Thomas Lutheran Church, 17007 Q Street. Fri. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $12-15. Students free. nb@artsincorporated.org