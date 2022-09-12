Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

“Three Dancers and Ingres’s Violin Margie Weir,” oil and acrylic on Plexiglas, 40” x 30

Metro Community College Gallery will host “Bearing Witness,” an exhibition by nationally acclaimed artist Margie Weir, from September 14 through October 12. Plan on attending the Closing Reception and a gallery talk on October 12, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Weir’s paintings and large-scale, vinyl installations are informed by socio-economic, political, and environmental themes and can draw imagery from a broad range of sources; from, for example, ancient Egyptian and Greek iconography to modern, digitally inspired symbolism.

Weir is an Associate Professor of Art at Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan. Her award-winning work has shown extensively across the US. The gallery is located at Metro’s Elkhorn Valley Campus, 829 N. 204th Street, Omaha, located just inside the main doors. It is free and open to the public. Further information is available through their website at www.mcc.edu/gallery, or lcburke@mccneb.edu.

