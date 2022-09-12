Every week, The Reader picks out noteworthy agenda items from the Douglas County Board of Commissioners and the Omaha City Council. Visit the county and city’s websites to view the full agendas.
- Budget Amendments: The Omaha City Council will hold public hearings and vote on Tuesday, Sept. 13, for several proposed amendments to the 2023 city budget, including a request to permanently fund the Harney Street Bikeway.
- Increased Costs for Library Relocation: Due to increased construction costs for the relocation of the W. Dale Clark Library, the City Council will vote on an amendment to the agreement with HDR. The agreement would then total $624,908, over $130,000 higher than the $494,614 approved in March.
- Automotus: An agreement with Automotus for a pilot program monitoring “smart loading zones” was laid over last month due to a lack of communication. The City Council will vote again Tuesday on the proposal to install cameras at designated zones to monitor curbside activity like ridesharing and deliveries.
- County Board: The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will meet Tuesday, Sept. 13, to receive an update from the corrections department.
See the full Omaha City Council and Board of County Commissioners agendas for Tuesday, Sept. 13, and tune in here to the Douglas County Board at 9 a.m. and the Omaha City Council at 2 p.m. Tuesday.