A dozen years ago, Atiim Jones began taking pictures of random people in the Old Market. After only about a year, his “after work” hobby became a major documentary project called “Crossroads.”

Fred Simon Gallery and the Nebraska Arts Council invite you to the opening reception of “Crossroads: Photographs by Atiim Jones.” On Thursday, September 15. Jones, a recent NAC grant recipient, actively pursues his penchant for photographing strangers, in a style often referred to as “street photography.”

A self-taught photographer, Jones has been photographing since he was a teen. His work has received national attention through several popular media outlets, such as Huffington Post, NBC Today Show, and MSN.

The gallery is in the NAC offices at 1004 Farnam street, lower level. The opening reception is Thursday, September 15, from 7 to 9 p.m. A Facebook live artist talk will be announced at a future date. “Crossroads” runs through November 9, and further information can be found at www.artscouncil.nebraska.gov/explore/fred-simon-gallery.