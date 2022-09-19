Every week, The Reader picks out noteworthy agenda items from the Douglas County Board of Commissioners and the Omaha City Council. Visit the county and city’s websites to view the full agendas.
- Bike Lane: On Tuesday, Sept. 20, the Omaha City Council will vote on a resolution urging the city to extend the Market to Midtown Bikeway beyond its October expiration date. The resolution was laid over from last week’s meeting to update the language.
- TIF: Several tax increment financing projects are on the agenda, including a $6.5 million loan for an apartment building in Aksarben and $5 million to rehabilitate a historic building at 1218 Izard Street.
- Snow removal: The City Council will vote on five contracts for snow plow inspection throughout the city, each with a maximum price of $60,000. Councilmember Vinny Palermo opposes the contracts, favoring city employees over private contractors.
- County Board: The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will also meet to receive a presentation on Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
See the full Omaha City Council and Board of County Commissioners agendas for Tuesday, Sept. 20, and tune in here to the Douglas County Board at 9 a.m. and the Omaha City Council at 2 p.m. Tuesday.