“Poor Little Rich Girl”, Henry Belden, 2021, Framed Collage in Resin, 24 x 24 x 2 inches

Baader-Meinhof, an artist-run gallery southeast of the Old Market, presents “If It Die,” a solo exhibit of current work by Henry Belden of New York. Belden’s work ranges from shallow relief and collage, to sculpture, drawing and photography.

This two-story gallery has turned over its entirety to Belden’s work; in part, featuring pieces from his on-going series, “Ransom Notes to the Dead,” a graphically provocative collection of reworked gravestone rubbings. As described by gallery Director Kyle Laidig, “forming taunts and untimely grave-side monologues.”

In contrast are several low-relief works, shallow assemblages and complex collages, often suspended in resin, bringing diverse materials and techniques to a cogent, singular culmination.

The opening reception for the artist will run from 6 to 9 p.m. on September 23. Baader-Meinhof Gallery is located at 1322 South 6th Street. “If It Die” runs through October 28th. The gallery’s regular hours are by appointment, and further information may be available at www.baader-meinhof.org, or email info@baader-meinhof.org