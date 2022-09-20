September 22 -24

Downtown Lincoln

Festival Passes $65- $100

Day Passes $15 – $40

lincolncalling.com

Now in its 19th year, the Lincoln Calling music and arts festival is back at full throttle. The ambitious multi-day event boasts over 75 musical acts across eight stages in downtown Lincoln from September 22-24. The goal is to shine a light on the arts and culture happening in Lincoln.

Lincoln Calling’s music, art and education events and discussions are designed to uplift underrepresented communities while providing a platform for individuals and community partners from diverse backgrounds to come together.

The festival offers hip-hop, folk/Americana, electronic/dance, indie pop/rock, and many other genre-bending outfits. There is 50/50 representation between male and female artists. On average, only 15% of performers at national music festivals are women.

Rock songwriter Sage Bond is slated to perform at the Vision Media Maker Showcase at Lincoln Calling.

National and local performers will include Chicago rapper Kidd Kenn, NY rap duo Armand Hammer, Philly rapper Ghais Guevara, rock songwriter Sage Bond and rock violinist Sage Cornelius. Performers with local roots are Sideshow, The Machete Archive, Live Skull, Estrogen Projection, Ghostlike and Omaha’s Quiet2Quiet.

The Night Market/Community Village featuring over 30 vendors, art activities, demos and installations, performance and more is located from 14th street (between O and P streets) to 13th street (between P and Q streets) on Friday and Saturday. The market is free (no festival ticket required) and all-ages.

