- Sunday October 2
- Opens at noon
- Gifford Park Neighborhood Market, 520 N. 33rd St
- FREE FREE FREE
Ah, autumn in Omaha! Celebrate the turn of seasons with the folks at the Gifford Park Neighborhood Market, with live music, food trucks and poetry at the 6th Annual Porchfest OMA.
Free family fun on community porches! Featuring music by local artists:
Benjamin Charles Freeman, Brixz the Flip, Collin Smith, Dear Neighbor, Diego Danger, Ebba Rose, Fission Quartet, Grace Titus, Halienfriendz, Jason Birnstihl,
Jeremy Mercy, Justin Lamoureux, Lacey Pruitt, Las Cruxes, Leslie Palensky, Matt Cox & the Marauders, Nick Lytle, Omaha Girls Rock: UN-TIL, Opera Omaha: Opera, To Go, Parfait, Samantha Cook, Scott Severin, Sweet Tea, The Bedrock, The Prairie Gators, The Rare Candies, The Wildwoods, Tica Felise,
VVilloughby and Wooden Music
Plus an open mic porch and poetry porch! Poets include:
Zedeka Poindexter, Nate Foo, Hailey Stolze, Paula Bell, Sam Lee, Ben Wenzl, Jewel Rodgers, Ryan Boyland, Corey Chiles, Havalynn Russell, Noni Williams, Greg Harries, Fernando A. Montejano and Pat McEvoy. Plus special guests throughout the day!
Participating food trucks:
Javi’s Tacos, Mobile Grace, Sauce Bosses BBQ, Kona Ice and Gimme the Scoop