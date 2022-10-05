- Events planned by Mexican American Historical Society of the Midlands
- October 7 — 19th
- Various Locations
- See ticket prices with listings
- Facebook Event
EVENTS IN OMAHA
• Art Exhibit: Elva’s Gallery, 1714 Vinton St. • Omaha
- Opening Reception: Oct. 22, 6 — 9 pm
- Oct. 22 – Oct. 30
- Thursdays — Sundays, 6—9 pm
• Performance: Metro Community College, South O
- 2909 Edward Babe Gomez Ave.
- CAM building, Room 120
- Nov.1 All Saints Day
- 7pm
- Free Admission
• Performance: Benson Theatre, 6054 Maple St.
- Nov. 2 All Souls Day
- $10 general | $5 students/65+
- 7pm
Community Ofrenda Installations
(Ofrendas at all events)
Bring a copy of a photo of a departed loved one or pet to be a part of the Ofrenda you visit.
Boys Town Hall of History
- Opening: Oct 26, 4 – 5:30 pm
- 14057 Flanagan Blvd, Boys Town
- Exhibit runs Oct. 19 — Nov. 4
- Daily: Mon —Sat. 10am— 4:30pm, Sun 11am—4pm
- boystown.org
St. Cecilia Cathedral
- Nash Chapel, 701 N. 40th St., Omaha
- Oct. 21— Nov. 6
- Weekdays: 6:30am— 6pm
- Weekends 7am— 6:30pm