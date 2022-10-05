Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am.

Become a Supporting Member

Subscribe to thereader.com and become a supporting member to keep locally owned news alive. We need to pay writers, so you can read even more. We won’t waste your time, our news will focus, as it always has, on the stories other media miss and a cultural community — from arts to foods to local independent business — that defines us. Please support your locally-owned news media by becoming a member today.
Artwork by Renee Ledesma
Artwork by Renee Ledesma

EVENTS IN OMAHA

• Art Exhibit: Elva’s Gallery, 1714 Vinton St. • Omaha 

  • Opening Reception: Oct. 22, 6 — 9 pm
  • Oct. 22 – Oct. 30
  • Thursdays — Sundays, 6—9 pm

• Performance: Metro Community College, South O

  • 2909 Edward Babe Gomez Ave.
  • CAM building, Room 120
  • Nov.1 All Saints Day
  • 7pm
  • Free Admission

• Performance: Benson Theatre, 6054 Maple St.

  • Nov. 2 All Souls Day
  • $10 general | $5 students/65+
  • 7pm

Community Ofrenda Installations

(Ofrendas at all events)

Bring a copy of a photo of a departed loved one or pet to be a part of the Ofrenda you visit.

Boys Town Hall of History

  • Opening: Oct 26, 4 – 5:30 pm
  • 14057 Flanagan Blvd, Boys Town
  • Exhibit runs Oct. 19 — Nov. 4
  • Daily: Mon —Sat. 10am— 4:30pm, Sun 11am—4pm   
  • boystown.org

St. Cecilia Cathedral

  • Nash Chapel, 701 N. 40th St., Omaha
  • Oct. 21— Nov. 6
  • Weekdays: 6:30am— 6pm
  • Weekends 7am— 6:30pm 


       

Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am.

Become a Supporting Member

Subscribe to thereader.com and become a supporting member to keep locally owned news alive. We need to pay writers, so you can read even more. We won’t waste your time, our news will focus, as it always has, on the stories other media miss and a cultural community — from arts to foods to local independent business — that defines us. Please support your locally-owned news media by becoming a member today.

Leave a comment