The Omaha City Council met Tuesday, Oct 4, to approve multiple tax increment financing (TIF) agreements, including nearly $11 million for a five-story apartment building near 48th and Dodge Streets.

The project will replace several dilapidated buildings in the area, as well as incorporate the historic Pittman Animal Hospital, which will be used as an amenity building and leasing office for the apartment complex. Zach Reinhardt from Access Commercial said it was important to honor Arthur Pittman, who was the first Black veterinarian in Omaha.

“We see the Pittman building as the front door to our development,” Reinhardt said. “Every prospective resident will interact with, will encounter, will learn about the history of that building.”

Kennedy Square East, a proposed mixed income housing development in North Omaha, was authorized $1.9 million in TIF. The six-acre site near 30th and Bristol Streets will replace the Spencer Homes Public Housing complex. Don Seten from city planning said about one-third of the units will be replacement units for residents displaced by the demolition of Spencer Homes, and the rest will be a mix of affordable and market rate units.

Cydney Franklin from Seventy Five North said her organization is an investor in the project. She said the project will invest in stabilization for Spencer Homes residents.

“We know that investments to the south of Kennedy Square East have really paved the way to allow this development to happen,” Franklin said. “We’re making investments in people and a built environment, and we’re super proud of that.”

A rendering of the proposed Kennedy Square East development by Landon Bone Baker Architects.

The City Council also approved a $1 million TIF plan to rehabilitate the Keeline Building at 319 South 17th Street.

The Douglas County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday to accept a $525,000 grant award to reduce risks for girls in the juvenile justice system, and a $930,000 grant for Project Harmony to support youth victims of human trafficking.