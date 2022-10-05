“To Be Heard” by Anita Fields, Clay, gold glaze, gold leaf 7.75” x 13” x 9”

Contemplating an evening out to honor October 10th, Indigenous Peoples Day (fka: Columbus Day)? Why not enjoy some artwork that explores the vibrancy, diversity, and perseverance of Indigenous cultures through the eyes of four accomplished contemporary artists of indigenous heritage.

Plan on attending UNO’s October exhibit, “Resilience,” at the Weber Fine Arts building on the UNO campus, opening on October 10th. The show features the work of Anita Fields, Sarah Rowe, Lydia Cheshewalla, and Reyna Hernandez; all four of who work in a wide range of disciplines and mediums.

While each of these four artists might fit comfortably under a multi-disciplinary umbrella, their individual works emerge from widely varied backgrounds, inspirations and skillsets.

Anita Fields — born in Oklahoma, Fields is known for her clay and textile works, various forms of clothing, coverings, and figurative forms that reflect her native Osage culture. Drawing from a deep Osage knowledge base, she explores the complexities of cultural influences and the interplay of balance and chaos.

Sarah Rowe — beckons cross-cultural dialogues through painting, printmaking, textiles, performance, and installation. Her work honors both authentic and contemporary evolutions of Native American rituals and symbolism. Rowe, of Lakota and Ponca descent, lives and works in Omaha.

Lydia Cheshewalla — whose conceptual works might incorporate ephemeral cycles of nature, naturally sourced materials, or indigenous clay firing practices. A Tulsa-born, Osage/Chicana artist, she utilizes a wide range of materials and mediums. With a strong interest in environmental sustainability and social activism, she blends traditional Indigenous methods with modern material and processes, exploring themes of universal connection, stewardship and community.

Reyna Hernandez of Vermillion, South Dakota, is of Yankton Sioux heritage. This multi-disciplinary artist investigates the concept of identity hybridity in relation to her Indigenous bloodlines and westernized education. Her work is a response to a history of systemic Indigenous erasure and reductive ideations of contemporary Indigenous life.

The public is invited to attend a Closing Reception on November 4, from 5 to 7 p.m. The gallery is in the Weber Fine Arts Building on the UNO campus. “Resilience” is presented in collaboration with UNO Multicultural Affairs. More information: arts.unomaha.edu, cfam@unomaha.edu or contact 402-554-3857 Regular gallery hours are weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.