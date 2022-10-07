- Japanese Ambience Festival
- October 8-9
- $9-$15 or free for members | 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Lauritzen Garden
The Japanese Ambience Festival will celebrate the gift of culture and autumn’s sweet arrival at Lauritzen Garden for two days.
The garden getaway also happily remembers the anniversary of a gift: a castle gate given by a “Sister City” Shizuoka, Japan.
The event features Bonsai and Ikebana plant displays, calligraphy, origami, music, and more.
Admission is free for members and kids aged two and under, and tickets cost $9-$15. Some activities cost extra.
The festival goes from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both days.
Have fun, learn, and relax!
— Matt Casas