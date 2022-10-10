Every week, The Reader picks out noteworthy agenda items from the Douglas County Board of Commissioners and the Omaha City Council. Visit the county and city’s websites to view the full agendas.
- County Corrections: The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will meet Tuesday, Oct. 11, to receive a monthly update on the corrections department. Commissioners will also tour the facility Tuesday.
- No City Council: The Omaha City Council will not meet this week. The next City Council meeting is Tuesday, Oct. 18.
See the full Board of County Commissioners agenda for Tuesday, Oct. 11, and tune in here to the Douglas County Board meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday.