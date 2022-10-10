Wanda Ewing, “I Have Big Lips,” 1997, color reduction linocut

This month, two venues will be recognizing the late Omaha artist Wanda Ewing. The Roberta and Bob Rogers Gallery, which represents her estate, will exhibit “Prints in Color: Ewing, Saar, Rowe” from Oct.14-Nov. 26. With Ewing’s bold graphics as a springboard to consider the underappreciated work of printmakers who are women of color, a range of her prints are featured alongside those of Allison Saar and Sarah Rowe. Prints by several graphic arts students at UNO, where Ewing was a tenured professor, are also included.

The Union for Contemporary Art, whose gallery space is dedicated in Ewing’s honor, will be hosting “Growing up Black, Growing up Wanda” from Oct. 15-Dec. 17. It focuses on the nine image/text diptychs that comprised her 1997 thesis book from the San Francisco Art Institute. With their candid and personal emphasis on race, beauty, sexuality and identity, they remain relevant today. UCA will publish this print suite as a book, with proceeds supporting the Wanda Ewing Memorial Scholarship at UNO.

The Roberta and Bob Rogers Gallery is at 1806 Vinton Street with open hours Wed.-Sat. from 10am-6pm. The Union for Contemporary Art is located at 2423 N. 24th Street and its gallery is open Tues.-Thurs. from 1-8pm and Fri.-Sat. from 10am-5pm. For more information, visit www.rbrg.org and www.u-ca.org.