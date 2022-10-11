Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

Double the Deadly Sins

Sinful Burger has officially launched their West Omaha location. The Bellevue burger joint now has a second spot at 14544 West Center Road. The original is located at 4005 Twin Creek Drive

Rivera’s

Birria and Brisket tacos deserve their own goodbye [via Rivera’s]

The clock is ticking on one of Omaha’s favorite Margarita and street taco spots. Rivera’s Mexican Food has announced its closure at the end of October. The rumor of closure has had Rivera’s loyal patrons flocking to the 12051 Blondo spot in droves, and supplies may not last to the end of the owner’s lease, so be sure to swing by before the doors close for good. The space has been leased by Restaurant Inc. for an as-yet unnamed future venture.

