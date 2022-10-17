Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

Katie B Temple, “Raise the Roof”, 2022 Mixed Media, 32” x 3.75” x 43”

Fresh from a group exhibit at Gallery 1516, Katie B Temple brings more of her expressive, domicile-inspired paintings to Creighton’s Lied Art Gallery exhibit, “Building A Home, opening October 21, from 4-6 p.m.

This time around, Temple expands on what it means to make a place to call home, reflecting on the building process, be it obvious, nuanced, or fleeting. She employs imagery of archetypal, vintage toys —like Lincoln Logs or Tinker Toys — and even embellishes some of her canvases with structures of lumber. The show runs from October 21 through November 20. The Gallery is located on campus at 2500 California Plaza.

