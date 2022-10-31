Every week, The Reader picks out noteworthy agenda items from the Douglas County Board of Commissioners and the Omaha City Council. Visit the county and city’s websites to view the full agendas.
- James Fous Avenue: The Omaha City Council will vote on renaming a stretch of Davenport Street after James Fous. Fous, an Omaha native, was a rifleman in the Vietnam War who died protecting his squad members from a live grenade in 1968.
- ARPA: The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will discuss $300,000 in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act for the Nebraska Center for Workforce Development and Education to construct the Nebraska Museum of Industry and Labor.
- School Resource Officers: The County Board will consider an agreement with the Douglas County Sheriff to provide a School Resource Officer (SRO) at Horizon High School in Millard. The City Council will also vote on an agreement for SROs at various Omaha Public School campuses.
See the full Omaha City Council and Board of County Commissioners agendas for Tuesday, Nov. 1, and tune in here to the Douglas County Board at 9 a.m. and the Omaha City Council at 2 p.m. Tuesday.