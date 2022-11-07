Every week, The Reader picks out noteworthy agenda items from the Douglas County Board of Commissioners and the Omaha City Council. Visit the county and city’s websites to view the full agendas.
- Kennedy Square East: The Omaha City Council will meet Tuesday, Nov. 8, to vote on the final plat for Kennedy Square East, a mixed-income housing development which will replace Spencer Homes Public Housing in North Omaha.
- FEI World Cup Finals: Omaha will host the 2023 FEI World Cup Finals in April. The City Council will vote on allocating $250,000 from the Omaha Convention and Visitors and Bureau to the Omaha Equestrian Foundation to promote the event.
- TIF: The City Council will hold public hearings on several tax increment financing agreements Tuesday, including a $6.5 million agreement for an apartment complex at 6952 Grover St., a $1.9 million agreement for Kennedy Square East, and a $3.8 million agreement for an apartment building at 38th Avenue and Dodge Street.
- No County Board: The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will not meet Tuesday.
See the full Omaha City Council agenda for Tuesday, Nov. 8, and tune in here to the Omaha City Council at 2 p.m. Tuesday.