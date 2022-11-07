Now that it has established a biennial program of juried exhibitions open to Nebraska-affiliated artists, Gallery 1516 introduces a new format for its in-between years. The “2022 Regional Photography Biennial,” opening Nov. 11 and running through Jan. 29, is its inaugural show and is both limited to a particular medium—photography—and open to artists connected to Nebraska and its six contiguous states.
The exhibition features 93 works selected by jurors Diego and April Uchitel. Viewers will see a stylistic range of approaches to street, landscape, and nature photography, photojournalism, human and animal subjects, as well as abstract/conceptual compositions. Works in the exhibition are available for purchase.
“2022 Regional Photography Biennial” opens to the public with a reception on Friday, Nov. 11 from 6-9pm at Gallery 1516 and runs through Jan. 29, 2023. The gallery is located at 1516 Leavenworth Street and is open Wed.-Sun., 11am-5pm with appointments preferred; visits may be scheduled online at https://www.gallery1516.org/current-exhibition.