Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am.

Become a Supporting Member

Subscribe to thereader.com and become a supporting member to keep locally owned news alive. We need to pay writers, so you can read even more. We won’t waste your time, our news will focus, as it always has, on the stories other media miss and a cultural community — from arts to foods to local independent business — that defines us. Please support your locally-owned news media by becoming a member today.
Emilia Van Ert, “Genesis,” 2013, photo on Hahnemuhle rag paper, 16” x 16”. Image courtesy of the artist

Now that it has established a biennial program of juried exhibitions open to Nebraska-affiliated artists, Gallery 1516 introduces a new format for its in-between years. The “2022 Regional Photography Biennial,” opening Nov. 11 and running through Jan. 29, is its inaugural show and is both limited to a particular medium—photography—and open to artists connected to Nebraska and its six contiguous states.

The exhibition features 93 works selected by jurors Diego and April Uchitel. Viewers will see a stylistic range of approaches to street, landscape, and nature photography, photojournalism, human and animal subjects, as well as abstract/conceptual compositions. Works in the exhibition are available for purchase.

“2022 Regional Photography Biennial” opens to the public with a reception on Friday, Nov. 11 from 6-9pm at Gallery 1516 and runs through Jan. 29, 2023. The gallery is located at 1516 Leavenworth Street and is open Wed.-Sun., 11am-5pm with appointments preferred; visits may be scheduled online at https://www.gallery1516.org/current-exhibition.

Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am.

Become a Supporting Member

Subscribe to thereader.com and become a supporting member to keep locally owned news alive. We need to pay writers, so you can read even more. We won’t waste your time, our news will focus, as it always has, on the stories other media miss and a cultural community — from arts to foods to local independent business — that defines us. Please support your locally-owned news media by becoming a member today.

Leave a comment