See the story of the Dutch painter told like never before with a film that recently celebrated its 30th birthday alongside a truly unique Filmstreams experience that involves food, drinks, and conversation with Joslyn Art Museum’s chief curator of Euro art. Found on website
  • Van Gogh (1991)
  • November 9
  • $12 | 5:30 p.m. start
  • Filmstreams

Filmstreams will screen “Van Gogh” on November 9.

The indie cinema and The Josyln Museum of Art will partner for this one-of-a-kind showcase of the French film by Maurice Pialat, lauded for NOT romanticizing the demise of the Dutch painter, played by Jacques Dutronc.

Thirty minutes before the movie, there will be a meet and greet, french food, adult drinks, and conversation with the chief curator of European Art from Joslyn.

Joslyn and AFO Members can get a $5 discount on admission. The event runs from 5:30-8:30 p.m, with the film starting at 6.

— Matt Casas

