Filmstreams will screen “Van Gogh” on November 9.
The indie cinema and The Josyln Museum of Art will partner for this one-of-a-kind showcase of the French film by Maurice Pialat, lauded for NOT romanticizing the demise of the Dutch painter, played by Jacques Dutronc.
Thirty minutes before the movie, there will be a meet and greet, french food, adult drinks, and conversation with the chief curator of European Art from Joslyn.
Joslyn and AFO Members can get a $5 discount on admission. The event runs from 5:30-8:30 p.m, with the film starting at 6.
— Matt Casas