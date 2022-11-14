Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

“Obstacles” by Gabriella Quiroz, colored pencil on Dura-Lar

The Fred Simon Gallery invites you to their exhibit, “Curio,” by Gabriella Quiroz. An opening reception for the artist is scheduled for Thursday, November 17th, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Quiroz, an award winning, Omaha-based artist, works as a fine artist and commercial illustrator from her studio in the Hot Shops Art Center. Her work has been featured in numerous group and solo exhibits.
Quiroz works primarily in oils and colored pencils, finding inspiration in flora and fauna – its life stages, structures and remnants. This show builds on her search for beauty and human connection in the commonplace and discarded.
“Curio” continues through January 11, 2023. The Fred Simon Gallery is in the NAC offices, 1004 Farnam, lower level. Please check for hours of operation at their website: www.artscouncil.nebraska.gov, or call 402-595-2122.

