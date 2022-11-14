- Risograph Basics
- November 17
- $25 | 5:30 p.m. start
- Union for Contemporary Art
The Union for Contemporary Art will host a Risograph Basics class on November 17.
This 18+ workshop introduces newcomer artists to Riso printing, a high-end digital process of “duplication” that combines copying and screen printing to transform sketches into prints with unique and striking styles and textures.
This hands-on class combines traditional and digital printing techniques for the best educational experience.
Tickets are $25, and the event runs from 5:30-7 p.m.
Email your image to info@u-ca.org beforehand, bring one to the class in print or digital form, or create a spontaneous sketch.
— Matt Casas