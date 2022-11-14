Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

  • Risograph Basics
  • November 17
  • $25 | 5:30 p.m. start
  • Union for Contemporary Art

The Union for Contemporary Art will host a Risograph Basics class on November 17.

This 18+ workshop introduces newcomer artists to Riso printing, a high-end digital process of “duplication” that combines copying and screen printing to transform sketches into prints with unique and striking styles and textures.

This hands-on class combines traditional and digital printing techniques for the best educational experience.

Tickets are $25, and the event runs from 5:30-7 p.m.

Email your image to info@u-ca.org beforehand, bring one to the class in print or digital form, or create a spontaneous sketch.

— Matt Casas

