- Permit for Youth Home: The Omaha City Council will vote on a special use permit for a group home for at-risk youth. Nebraska Neurobehavioral Services will take over and operate the home at 95th and Wirt Streets, which is currently a group home for adults suffering from substance abuse.
- Choice Neighborhoods Grant for South Omaha: The City Council will vote to accept a $50 million grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for the Southside Terrace-Indian Hill Transformation Plan, which aims to redevelop the area with a focus on mixed income housing.
