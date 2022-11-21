Every week, The Reader picks out noteworthy agenda items from the Douglas County Board of Commissioners and the Omaha City Council. Visit the county and city’s websites to view the full agendas.
- Board of Corrections: The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will meet Tuesday, Nov. 22 to receive an update from Douglas County Corrections Director Mike Myers.
- DEI Action Plan: The County Board will also hear a presentation on the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Action Plan along with a budget proposal for the initiative.
- ARPA: The County Board will discuss allocating funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, including $250,000 for the Simple Foundation to offer services for immigrants in North Omaha, $74,000 to Reconnect, Inc. to pay staff to provide mental health care for youth, and $50,000 to construct the Nebraska Museum of Industry and Labor. The Board will also consider an agreement with Flatwater Strategies to administer a relief program for locally-owned restaurants.
- No City Council.
See the full Douglas County Board of Commissioners agenda for Tuesday, Nov. 22, and tune in here to the Douglas County Board at 9 a.m. Tuesday.