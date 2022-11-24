Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

Want to watch or even participate in an epic night of spontaneous art-making? Found on event page
  • Art Battle Omaha
  • November 26
  • $20-$30 | 7 p.m. show
  • Culxr House

Culxr House will host an installment of the worldwide competitive creative phenomenon known as Art Battle on November 26.

As an all-ages night of entertainment at the inner-city-focused hub, the face-off will come down to three 20-minute rounds of improvised canvas painting, and in the end, the audience helps choose a winner.

At the close, participate in an anonymous auction where you can bid to take the rad art home.

To compete as an artist, apply online at artbattle.com/artists.

Admission costs $20-30, doors open at 6 p.m., and the battle begins at 7.

— Matt Casas

