- Art Battle Omaha
- November 26
- $20-$30 | 7 p.m. show
- Culxr House
Culxr House will host an installment of the worldwide competitive creative phenomenon known as Art Battle on November 26.
As an all-ages night of entertainment at the inner-city-focused hub, the face-off will come down to three 20-minute rounds of improvised canvas painting, and in the end, the audience helps choose a winner.
At the close, participate in an anonymous auction where you can bid to take the rad art home.
To compete as an artist, apply online at artbattle.com/artists.
Admission costs $20-30, doors open at 6 p.m., and the battle begins at 7.
— Matt Casas