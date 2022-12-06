Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am.

Become a Supporting Member

Subscribe to thereader.com and become a supporting member to keep locally owned news alive. We need to pay writers, so you can read even more. We won’t waste your time, our news will focus, as it always has, on the stories other media miss and a cultural community — from arts to foods to local independent business — that defines us. Please support your locally-owned news media by becoming a member today.
Patricia Davis and Amanda Durig, “You dug this hole, now climb out,” 2020-22, collaged hand-made paper on Stonehenge with colored pencil and aqueous media

Two-person shows typically require the viewer to engage in a game of compare-and-contrast, piecing together the reasons for the visual pairing. Not so in Project Project’s latest exhibition “Just because I carry it well, doesn’t mean it isn’t heavy,” a true collaboration between Lincoln artists Patricia Davis and Amanda Durig, opening with a reception on Dec. 9 from 6-10 p.m.

Both painters and printmakers, they found kinship not only in their shared loves of medium, process and botanical subjects, but also in the ways their own works pivoted around the slipperiness of memory and the chaos of uncertainty. They describe their collaboration as exploring “a canopy of weirdness” through complex layered, distorted and biomorphic mixed media works reflecting their balancing act of psychic and aesthetic concerns.

“Just because I carry it well, doesn’t mean it isn’t heavy: A collaboration between Patricia Davis and Amanda Durig” opens with a public reception on Friday, December 9 from 6-10pm at Project Project, 1818 Vinton Street, and runs through January 6, 2023. Gallery hours are Wednesday-Friday, 1-6pm. For more information, visit www.projectprojectomaha.com or the weareprojectproject Instagram page.

Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am.

Become a Supporting Member

Subscribe to thereader.com and become a supporting member to keep locally owned news alive. We need to pay writers, so you can read even more. We won’t waste your time, our news will focus, as it always has, on the stories other media miss and a cultural community — from arts to foods to local independent business — that defines us. Please support your locally-owned news media by becoming a member today.

Leave a comment