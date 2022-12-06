Patricia Davis and Amanda Durig, “You dug this hole, now climb out,” 2020-22, collaged hand-made paper on Stonehenge with colored pencil and aqueous media

Two-person shows typically require the viewer to engage in a game of compare-and-contrast, piecing together the reasons for the visual pairing. Not so in Project Project’s latest exhibition “Just because I carry it well, doesn’t mean it isn’t heavy,” a true collaboration between Lincoln artists Patricia Davis and Amanda Durig, opening with a reception on Dec. 9 from 6-10 p.m.

Both painters and printmakers, they found kinship not only in their shared loves of medium, process and botanical subjects, but also in the ways their own works pivoted around the slipperiness of memory and the chaos of uncertainty. They describe their collaboration as exploring “a canopy of weirdness” through complex layered, distorted and biomorphic mixed media works reflecting their balancing act of psychic and aesthetic concerns.

“Just because I carry it well, doesn’t mean it isn’t heavy: A collaboration between Patricia Davis and Amanda Durig” opens with a public reception on Friday, December 9 from 6-10pm at Project Project, 1818 Vinton Street, and runs through January 6, 2023. Gallery hours are Wednesday-Friday, 1-6pm. For more information, visit www.projectprojectomaha.com or the weareprojectproject Instagram page.