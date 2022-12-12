- The Sheepdogs with Boy Golden
- December 12
- $18-$22
- Slowdown
Are you searching for a much-needed anti-pop reprieve, wanting everything from folksy piano playing to glitzy guitar glam out of your live concert experience?
The Sheepdogs will headline the Slowdown on December 12 alongside Boy Golden, who will open.
After almost 20 years, Canadian roots-rock revival band, The Sheepdogs, has herded a devoted American following.
With multi-platinum album sales and four Juno awards under the band’s belt, it’s not hard to see why they resonate beyond their neck of the woods.
