Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am.

Become a Supporting Member

Subscribe to thereader.com and become a supporting member to keep locally owned news alive. We need to pay writers, so you can read even more. We won’t waste your time, our news will focus, as it always has, on the stories other media miss and a cultural community — from arts to foods to local independent business — that defines us. Please support your locally-owned news media by becoming a member today.
  • The Sheepdogs with Boy Golden
  • December 12
  • $18-$22
  • Slowdown

Are you searching for a much-needed anti-pop reprieve, wanting everything from folksy piano playing to glitzy guitar glam out of your live concert experience?

The Sheepdogs will headline the Slowdown on December 12 alongside Boy Golden, who will open.

After almost 20 years, Canadian roots-rock revival band, The Sheepdogs, has herded a devoted American following.

With multi-platinum album sales and four Juno awards under the band’s belt, it’s not hard to see why they resonate beyond their neck of the woods.

The all-ages show starts at 8 p.m., and tickets are $18-$22 before fees.

Matt Casas

Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am.

Become a Supporting Member

Subscribe to thereader.com and become a supporting member to keep locally owned news alive. We need to pay writers, so you can read even more. We won’t waste your time, our news will focus, as it always has, on the stories other media miss and a cultural community — from arts to foods to local independent business — that defines us. Please support your locally-owned news media by becoming a member today.

Leave a comment