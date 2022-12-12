Every week, The Reader picks out noteworthy agenda items from the Douglas County Board of Commissioners and the Omaha City Council. Visit the county and city’s websites to view the full agendas.
- Housing Affordability Action Plan: The Omaha City Council will vote on the city’s affordable housing action plan. Public hearing was held last week.
- Streetcar bonds: After more than three hours of debate last week, the City Council will vote on authorizing bonds to fund the streetcar project.
- Board of Corrections: The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will receive a monthly update on the corrections department.
- Conventions and Visitors Bureau: The County Board will discuss an agreement with the city of Omaha to fund the Greater Omaha Conventions and Visitors Bureau.
Douglas County Board of Commissioners and Omaha City Council agendas for Tuesday, Dec. 12, Douglas County Board at 9 a.m. and Omaha City Council at 2 p.m. Tuesday.